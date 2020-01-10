POUNDLAND is to close one of its two Haverfordwest stores, it has been confirmed.

The store at Riverside Quay will close its doors next month.

The shop at Castle Square will remain open.

The Western Telegraph understands that 11 staff are to be made redundant, with some others offered positions at the Castle Square store.

“It came completely out of the blue,” said one person with knowledge of the situation.

“There were tears all around with some staff having been there since it first opened in 2011 and it being the only job they have ever known.”

They added that staff had been told that negotiations with landlords over rent agreements had fallen through.

A spokesman for Poundland told the Western Telegraph: "While we’re sad to be closing our Haverfordwest Riverside store on 19 February 2020, we’ll still be offering customers amazing value nearby in Castle Square.

“Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected."