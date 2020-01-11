MORE than £30,000-worth of drugs was taken off the streets last year following roadside stops by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

During 2019, just under two thirds of a kilogram of controlled drugs were seized, including: 241g of heroin, 293g of cannabis, 61g of cocaine, and 66g of amphetamine.

2019 also saw 169 arrests on suspicion of drink or drug driving, with 172 uninsured vehicles and 108 untaxed vehicles dealt with.

A police spokesman added: “In addition to that there’s also the stolen vehicles, stolen property we’ve recovered throughout the course of the year.”