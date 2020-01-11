PARENTS of two and three-year-old children in Pembrokeshire are being urged to ensure they are protected from flu as the numbers of cases rises.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is asking parents to ensure their children receive the nasal spray flu vaccine as soon as possible.

Flu can be serious for children and every year children in Wales need treatment in Intensive Care Units because of flu. If you are in a risk group and think you have flu, it is important to speak to your GP surgery or community pharmacy as soon as possible.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda UHB, said: “We are starting to see more cases of flu so it is really important that as many of our youngest population are protected by the nasal spray vaccine.

“Having a flu vaccine will help protect your child from flu and protection starts around two weeks after having the vaccine.

“It also helps reduce the chance of children spreading flu to others who are at high risk from flu, such as young babies, grandparents, and those with long-term health conditions.”

If your child was aged 2 or 3 years old on 31 August 2019 contact your GP as soon as possible to book an appointment.

If you think you may have flu you can check your symptoms using the NHS Direct Wales symptom checker.

For more information about the nasal spray vaccination click here.