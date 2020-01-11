A Hakin man has denied dishonestly claiming £15,000 in benefits.

Kevin David Philip Lee, of Glebelands, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 7.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of dishonestly failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in his circumstances which would affect his entitlement to benefits.

It is alleged that Lee, 65, failed to inform the department that he was in receipt of income while claiming Employment and Support Allowance between September 20, 2017 and January 12, 2018; and Jobseekers Allowance between October 8, 2013 and September 19, 2017.

He is accused of gaining a total over-payment of around £15,000.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and a trial date was listed for February 13.

Lee was released on unconditional bail.