NEW Quay's all-weather lifeboat was called out on Friday night (Jan 10) to reports of a stranded trawler.

The fishing vessel was located 17 miles north west off the coast of New Quay.

Weather conditions were described as poor and deteriorating with strong winds throughout the night.

The lifeboat was able to take the vessel to Fishguard in the early hours of the morning.

With conditions worsening the crew stayed in Fishguard and arrived back at New Quay around 11am this morning.

A spokesman for the Ceredigion Lifeboat Campaign to save New Quay Lifeboat said: 'This shout shows just how important it is to retain an all-weather lifeboat in New Quay.'