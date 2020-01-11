Class A drugs were discovered in a Goodwick scaffolder’s coat pocket, a court has heard.

Kevin Richard Walters, of Maesgrug, Stop and Call, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 7.

Walters, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said police found two grams of cocaine in the pocket of a coat hanging in a hallway when they executed a search warrant at a Newport house on December 23.

“The defendant was spoken to by the police. He did not want the person whose house it was to come under suspicion, and to his credit he admitted it was his coat and the cocaine was for his own use.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “He cooperated and said that the drugs were his.”

Magistrates fined Walters £340, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.