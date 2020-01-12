A BURSARY to support a young person from Pembrokeshire in their studies has been awarded by PLANED in partnership with Bluestone National Park Resort and the Retreats Group. Former Pembrokeshire College Student Gwenno Davies has been awarded the £1500 bursary to help her in her studies. Gwenno is studying BA (Hons) Hotel and Hospitality Management at the University of South Wales.

Speaking about the award PLANED CEO, Iwan Thomas said: “With tourism and hospitality currently employing approximately over 17% of the workforce within the county, we want to help promote what is on offer within the sector, at all levels, which are also year-around, full-time, and with opportunities for career development.

“We are delighted that Gwenno can benefit from this award to support herself in her studies and gain valuable experience through connections with Bluestone and the Retreats Group also offered through this award.”

Marten Lewis, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Bluestone, added: "We are delighted to support the PLANED Pembrokeshire Bursary scheme. Every day we see first-hand the fantastic and longstanding careers that can be forged in the hospitality sector. We congratulate Gwenno on winning this award and wish her all the very best with her studies."

Samantha Wilson-Croft, HR and Training Manager for the Retreats Group said: “We are so pleased to be involved in this bursary, which offers a deserving person, such as Gwenno, invaluable support through their studies and gives us the opportunity to invest in our home-grown talent.”

Bluestone Resort and the Retreats Group, who manage Twr Y Felin, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory, are working in Partnership with PLANED to award the £1,500 Bursary for 18-21 years olds within the county, about to enter higher education.This is the first year of the PLANED Pembrokeshire Bursary which the partnership has now extended to run in 2020. Details on how to apply for this year will be shared soon.