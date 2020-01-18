FIND out about how the dodo and other birds and animals became extinct at a special talk taking place on Tuesday.

The South Pembrokeshire Group of the South and West Wales Wildlife Trust have the next in a series of talks on Tuesday, January 21 at Foundry House, Commons Road, Pembroke.

Local expert naturalist David Saunders will be telling the weird and wonderful stories of these lost creatures.

The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month with a guest speaker on wildlife and conservation topics. Suggested donations of £1.50 for members and £2.50 for non-members to include refreshments.

Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.30 start.