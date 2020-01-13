A SECOND severe weather warning in the space of 24 hours has been issued by the Met Office for Pembrokeshire.

Following hot on the heels of Storm Brendan today (Monday, January 13), a yellow alert has also been issued for further strong winds and heavy rain for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 14).

The warning runs from noon until midnight.

A Met Office spokesman said: “South-westerly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70 mph. Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places. Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely, while some short term loss of power and other services is possible

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”