POLICE have been patrolling the Llanion and central areas of Pembroke Dock following reports that youths have been throwing stones at properties and cars.

On Friday, January 10, police posted on Twitter: “We are targeting antisocial behaviour that has been reported in the Llanion and central areas of Pembroke Dock.

“Youths have been throwing stones, eggs and mud at properties and cars. We will be in the area to deter this activity and to catch and deal with any offenders.”

A police spokesman said on Saturday, January 11: “We have been patrolling Llanion and Central wards of PembrokeDock again this evening.

“We have also visited and reassured some residents who have reported antisocial behaviour issues over the last week.

“Pleased to say that no antisocial behaviour has been reported to us this evening.”