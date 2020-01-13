TWO MILFORD Haven men who arranged to fight to sort out their differences ended up in a confrontation that wrote off three cars and saw both protagonists send to prison.

A judge told 40-year-old Ian King and Wayne Whatling, aged 36, their behaviour had been a "public spectacle" and "outrageous."

Swansea Crown Court heard that troubled flared on September 26 last year following an exchange of texts between the two men.

Dean Pulling, prosecuting, said King was accusing Whatling of having an affair with his ex-partner.

The court heard the messages became increasingly heated, and the pair arranged to meet in the car park of Milford United on Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven "to sort out their differences".

King arrived in his VW Golf car, and Whatling on foot, armed with a baseball bat.

The prosecutor said "words were exchanged" which resulted in Whatling hitting and smashing a window of the Golf with his bat, and King driving around him doing handbrake turns and performing donuts.

The court heard Whatling then ran off, and King followed - he pulled out of the car park, narrowly missing another vehicle, then sped down Marble Hall Road.

Mr Pulling said King then deliberately crashed into Whatling's BMW car which was parked nearby, the force of the collision pushing the BMW into the car in front of it.

The two men then continued their exchange of words in the street.

The court heard that such was the force of the crash, firefighters had to attend to separate the mangled cars, and all three suffered "extensive damage" and were written off.

Police were also called, and in their subsequent interviews both made similar complaints about text messages from the other which "wound them up, and antagonised them".

King, of Dewsland Street, Milford Haven, had previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and Whatling, of Prescelly Place, Milford Haven, to possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage when they appeared together in the dock for sentencing.

The court heard King has four previous convictions for seven offences, and Whatling has seven convictions for 13 offences, including one for possession of an offensive weapon - namely a piece of wood with nails in it.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, for King, said the incident had "all the hallmarks of immaturity" and said the pair had been "acting like children" on the day in question.

She said the trigger for the offending had been King's belief that Whatling had been involved in the break-down of his relationship with a former partner, and she said he was "both ashamed and disgusted to be back before the court" after 20 law-abiding years.

The barrister added King was hoping to return to his former career as a taxi driver.

Stuart John, for Whatling, said the defendant had found himself in a "very emotive situation" after being accused of having a relationship with King's then partner.

The advocate said his client accepted he had made the "wrong choice" in getting involved in the confrontation.

Judge Geraint Walters said it was plain both defendants had "anger management issues", and had behaved in an "outrageous" manner.

He said: "It is obvious the two of you thought you would sort out your differences with violence. Your behaviour was completely lawless - it played out as a public spectacle which much have been terrifying for anybody who observed it."

The judge sentenced both to six months in prison.

King was also banned from driving for 12 months, and must pass an extended test before he can obtain a licence.