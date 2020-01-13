THE fantastic festive fund-raising lights of a Pembrokeshire bungalow have resulted in their best-ever charity collection.

Vic and Sheila Norman’s seasonal spectacular brought in the grand total of £2,202.47 for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

The final figure broke the £2,000 barrier for the first time, and means that in the past 12 years, the dazzling display has netted more than £12,000 for the Pembrokeshire charity which provides services for anyone in the later stages of any life-limiting illness.

Vic and Sheila take two months to deck out their home in Kingsmoor Close, Kilgetty to create a Christmas winter wonderland.

This last December, the favourite features of the wildlife pond, the giant moose, the illuminated conservatory, the photo-booth and the Nativity scene were joined by ten new decorations, including a splendid unicorn.

“We’re a couple of hundred pounds up on last year, so we’re very pleased,” said Sheila. “People came in between the showers and even on Christmas Day to see the lights.

“Others came just to put a donation in the box because of the help and support they had had from Paul Sartori, which is a wonderful thought.

“We’ve had a lot of praise and thanks, especially on social media, and it all makes the hard work worthwhile.”

The cheque for £2,202.47 has now been presented to Paul Sartori trustee Phil Thompson MBE and the charity’s community fundraiser, Toni Dorkings.

Said Toni: “We are extremely grateful for everything Vic and Sheila Norman have done over the years to raise money and awareness for Paul Sartori.

"It is through the generosity of local residents and businesses that we can continue to provide this much-needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life-limiting illness."

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.