POLICE and Pembrokeshire County Council have been addressing road safety concerns outside Pembroke’s Henry Tudor school this morning, January 13.

Posting on Twitter, Pembroke Dock police wrote: “PCSO 8090 arranged a joint operation with Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit and Pembrokeshire County Council this morning, responding to road safety concerns outside Henry Tudor School.

“Drivers spoken to and given road safety advice after stopping on the main carriageway to drop off pupils.”