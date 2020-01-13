Police are appealing for information on a missing teenager from Porthcawl who has links to Tenby.

Courtney Blake, 17 was reported missing after failing to return home on Friday, January 10.

A police spokesperson said: "Courtney, 17, was last seen in Porthcawl on Wednesday, January 8.

"She is then believed to have travelled to Tenby, but was reported missing on Friday, January 10 after failing to return to her home.

"Officers in Bridgend are appealing for any information which could help locate her.

"Courtney is 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and has shoulder-length dark brown hair which she usually wears in in a bun at the front of her head.

"She was last seen wearing grey calf-length jogging bottoms, a white hooded top and a backpack.

"As well as Porthcawl and Pembrokeshire, Courtney has links with the Port Talbot and Tonypandy areas.

"Courtney is also urged to make contact to confirm she is safe and well."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 2000010745.