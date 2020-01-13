POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a car crash on the A487 at Felindre Farchog, which left a woman hospitalised with serious injuries.

The car, a blue Citroen Xsara, left the road sometime before 9am on Sunday, January 12, and was found on its roof.

It had been travelling from the direction of Newport, and could have crashed a number of hours before it was found.

A police spokesman said: “The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. Nobody else was injured.

“The road was closed until around 11.40am.

“Anyone with information is urged to report it to Pembrokeshire RPU either online at: bit.ly/dppReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20200112-083.”