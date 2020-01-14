A MAGNIFICENT response to a fundraising appeal has helped Pembrokeshire's first community-run swimming pool out of troubled waters.

The pool in Narberth had to delay its re-opening following Christmas and the new year period, after its circulation pump failed.

Nearly £5,000 has now been donated to a fundraiser organised by the pool’s former manager, Jennifer Price, who is a trustee for SwimNarberth, which saved the facility from closure by Pembrokeshire County Council in 2014.

A £3,000 donation came from the Narberth Nobbler, which organises trail run events; £300 each was given by Narberth Round Table and the Rotary Club of Narberth and Whitland, with a

an additional £1,300 on the crowdfunding site gofundme

The £4,800 appeal had just a few hundred pounds pledged by supporters of the pool when the story appeared on the Western Telegraph's website last week.

Repairs to the old pump were carried out yesterday (Tuesday), and the pool is due to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday).

Said pool manager Samantha Lewis: "The repairs to the existing pump have cost nearly £1,600 which will enable us to get up and running again. But it's very old, probably the one put in when the pool was first built, so we need to get a new one as soon as possible and we're just getting quotes now.

"The amount of money raised is amazing - it just shows what the community in Narberth is like."

Added pool fundraiser Jacqueline Doig: "SwimNarberth cannot believe the response and is so thankful to, and proud of, our community."

