POLICE are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water at Lowertown, Fishguard, last Thursday, January 9.

A spokesman said that the death was not being treated as suspicious and that HM Coroner for Pembrokeshire had been informed.

"Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the sudden death of a man, whose body was discovered in the water in the Fishguard area at approximately 10.30am, Thursday, January 9, 2020," said the spokesman.

"There aren't believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and HM Coroner has been informed."