PEMBROKE Ladies Guild had an outstanding year of fundraising in 2019.

The final fundraiser was the RNLI Pembroke Dock Tesco Bucket Collection on December 15, raising £740.

The guild and the RNLI would like to say a massive thank you to the customers, management and staff of Pembroke Dock Tesco.

At the recent Pembroke Ladies Guild Christmas buffet lunch at the officers’ mess Castlemartin, President Jennie McIntosh, invited Caroline and Sharon of the Kilgetty Pharmacy, to join Guild members and supporters at the annual lunch, in celebration of their raising over £600 for the RNLI by walking the Miners Walk in September.

Carolyn and Sharon have raised thousands of pounds walking for the charity, sponsored by their customers and Kilgetty Pharmacy.

Jennie, due to join the girls, sadly broke her toe, having to postpone her walk.

Jennie, joined by husband Doug, chose a beautiful November day for their Miners Walk, Jennie sponsored by friends and family, raised over £350 for the RNLI.

The RNLI annual Christmas buffet lunch table at the officers’ mess, Castlemartin, courtesy of the British Army, by arrangement with Dan Gibson, camp commandant, raised more than £1,500 for the RNLI, with over 60 guests attending.

The Guild has seen five new members join this year, bringing the membership to over 30. November saw Lynn Lewsley and Michel Hitchcock of Angle join.

Lynn is a member of Angle Lifeboat Station crew as is Michelle's husband.

In February 2020 Pembroke Guild celebrates 71 years of non-stop fundraising in Pembroke and the surrounding area; thanks not only to members volunteering but generations of supporters and their families.

The next event, February 28, at Pembroke Town Hall, sees Pembroke & District Male Voice Choir, with a cawl supper with bread and cheese (veg- option - leek and potato soup, please say when booking). Bring your own drink refreshments and glasses. Tickets at £12 available from Pembroke Town Hall or Daphne on 01646 681437.