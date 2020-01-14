AN application by the National Trust for a licence to serve alcohol and run events at Freshwater West’s Gupton Farm has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council.

Mark Lumley of Castlemartin said: “There is clearly a conflict here between a desire to develop and a need for conservation.

"Gupton Farm lies in the heart of one of the national park, in an SSSI and conservation area where there are already concerns, expressed by the National Trust and numerous others, about the impact on the dunes, beach and wildlife-rich landscape, of the rapidly increasing number of visitors.

“It is ironic that this application comes in the same week that the head of the National Park authority in the Lake District is accused of turning their region into a theme park.

“The National Trust should focus on their proud claim to have 'taken care of this country’s special places for nearly 125 years, ensuring that our vibrant history and nature is preserved for generations to come’ and step back from this poorly considered dash to development in one of the last wild places on the Welsh coast.”

The application may be seen here.

The deadline for comments is Thursday, January 16.