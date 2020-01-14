DAMAGE is being caused to an ancient religious work of historical significance, and members of a heritage protection group are urging people to keep a look-out.

Recently, coins have been found inserted into the Nevern Cross.

Some appear to have been inserted using force.

The reasons for the coins being inserted is unknown.

Posting on Facebook, Heritage Watch, a Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and Dyfed-Powys Police partnership scheme, wrote: “The cross is a scheduled monument and is therefore protected by law. Such acts are unlawful and may constitute a criminal offence.

“The insertion of coins might also cause damage to the monument. The National Park Authority has referred the matter to Cadw and Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Should you come across any such issues relating to scheduled or non-scheduled monuments please email archaeology@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or for a more urgent incident please contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.”

A police spokesman said: “It is an ongoing issue that keeps resurfacing every so often. The main issue is the potential damage that the insertion of coins could be having on the monument, this is particularly concerning as it is designated as of national importance.”