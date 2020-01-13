AROUND 70 people gathered at Fishguard and Goodwick Rugby Club on January 9 for a beer festival with a difference – one with no alcohol.

An array of very low alcohol and alcohol-free drinks were available to revellers, all free of charge, including sparkling wine, gin and tonic and a range of beers and ciders.

The event followed Wales' first ever booze free beer festival, which was held at the club in 2017.

Following this successful gathering the charity Alcohol Change UK worked with club officials to hold last week's festival, showcasing the ever-increasing range of beers, ciders, wines and cocktails now available at close to 0% alcohol.

Attendees included rugby club regulars, people who had decided to have a Dry January, and plenty of others who were just curious to see what the new drinks were like.

"Many festival-goers expressed their surprise at the range of quality of low- and no-alcohol drinks available, and a number said they would like to see more of these drinks on offer in local pubs," said Alcohol Change's Andrew Misell.

"There was particular enthusiasm from people who often have to drive, and from people who said they liked to socialise in the pub but didn't always want alcohol."

Alcohol Change UK thanked the staff and officials of Fishguard and Goodwick RFC for hosting the event and Bethan James for preparing the food which festival-goes enjoyed with their drinks.