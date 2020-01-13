TENBY'S Greenhill School will be closed to pupils tomorrow (Tuesday) after weather damage was caused to the building this afternoon.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the roof of a connecting walkway between the main building and the maths block of the school was damaged by high winds.

The authority's structural engineers were called in to assess the damage and it was originally thought that the school would remain open.

However, earlier this evening, a council spokesman confirmed that it has now been decided to close the school to pupils on safety grounds for tomorrow (Tuesday) only.