TRIBUTES have been paid to a Pencaer man remembered as a great friend to both to the community and its members.

Jac Williams, known as Jac Pontiago, died on Tuesday, January 7, at Withybush Hospital at the age of 95.

He was well known locally, not only for the blacksmiths and later the garage that he ran at Pontiago, but also his involvement in local community groups and societies.

Mr Williams was a long serving governor of Goodwick School, was the president of the local scout groups for 40 years and an important contributor to the Llien Gwyn Welsh language newspaper practically from its inception four decades ago.

Last year he was awarded a long service certificate for his work with Goodwick Sea Scout Group whose leader, Vanessa Bushell described him as "an incredible help and support".

Morris Rees, former headteacher of Goodwick School who also worked with him on the Llien Gwyn, remembered Mr Williams as "very much a community man".

"He was a great supporter of the school and the lien Gwyn throughout the years, both as a photographer and our advertising officer. He was also a member of Pencaer community council for many years.

"It is a big loss to the whole area, the Llien Gwyn and the many community groups and societies he was involved with.

"He was a good servant and a good friend."

Bonni Davies, current editor of the Llien Gwyn, said:

"He was full of energy. He was involved with so many things in the area. He was very fond of the Welsh language and everything involved with the language."

Mr Williams funeral will take place at Harmoni, Pencaer, on Saturday January 18 at 11.00am and Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm.

Donations, if desired, can be made in support of Ward 7, Withybush or Fishguard Health Centre c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons.