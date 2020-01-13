A drink-driving teen fell asleep at the wheel within minutes of crashing into a ditch, a court has heard.

Jacob Newton, of Butterhill, Llangwm, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 7.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were alerted to a collision on Pembroke Road, Haverfordwest, at 5.11am on December 1.

“They saw this young man who was in the driver’s seat asleep.”

The officer woke Newton, 19, and found he was unsteady on his feet when they got him out of his Mini One.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “He was unable to concentrate and slurring his words.

“He appears to have been under the influence of drink and not able to control the vehicle because he crashed it into a wall. It appears within minutes he has fallen asleep.”

Newton was found to have 63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Newton had no previous convictions.

“He blots his copy-book as a result of the foolish decision he made.”

The court heard Newton had not been planning to drink when he went out on the night in question, as he felt unwell.

“He saw some friends he had not seen for some time and had some drinks with them. He decided to drive out of rank stupidity and he is extremely remorseful for his foolish decision.”

Mr Webb added that Newton had a minor collision involving a ditch on his way home, and had lost his job as a result of not having transport.

Magistrates fined Newton £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 20 months.

The chairman of the bench said: “You made a very silly mistake that night and the consequences follow today.

“It is an aggravating feature that there was a crash.”