The original Darth Vader, David Prowse, stars in a new documentary coming to Milford Haven on Friday, January 17, titled Light Side: A Journey With David Prowse.

The Torch Theatre plays host to the 80-minute film for one night only.

With rare and exclusive access to David Prowse, now 84, the feature-length documentary brings a fresh and different perspective to a long and celebrated career.

Besides playing the most iconic screen villain in cinema history in the original Star Wars trilogy, the former weightlifting champion also featured in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, trained Christopher Reeve for 1978’s Superman and was awarded the MBE in 2000 for his services to charity.

The film’s director, Marc John, says: “This is not simply a recap of an amazing life, it’s an art house film which aims to be very surprising and thought-provoking.

“It was an absolute pleasure to make this film with Mr Prowse, and I hope Star Wars fans and audiences in general find it enjoyable.”

Tickets are available here at torchtheatre.co.uk