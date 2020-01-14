WETHERSPOONS is looking at extending its beer garden at The William Owen pub in Haverfordwest.

The extension would see the existing grade II listed building, formerly known as Hotch-potch, demolished to make way for the beer garden.

The proposals would mean the edge of the beer garden will be close to the banks of the Western Cleddau river, opposite County Hall.

It would therefore be located in a flood zone and a report submitted with the application recommends that the pub be signed up to NRW’s Floodline service if it isn’t already.

The flood consequences assessment states however that the scheme is considered acceptable.

The notice for the site runs until January 31 and comments are invited on the application.