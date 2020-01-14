A HOUSEHOLD waste recycling centre is under threat of closure – even though it is ‘punching above its weight’ and exceeding its targets.

The site at Whitland is one of the facilities which Carmarthenshire County Council have targeted for potential shut-down in a bid to save £16.5million over the next three years.

The town’s county councillor, Sue Allen, is now fighting for the retention of the centre, and encouraging residents to make their views known on the authority’s consultation.

The Whitland site is West Street is one of just four of its kind in Carmarthenshire, with the nearest being around 20 miles away at Nantycaws, Carmarthen.

Ironically, Pembrokeshire’s Crane Cross site near Saundersfoot is closer – around 11 miles – but cross-border recycling is not allowed by the Welsh Government.

Said Cllr Allen: “People are very upset and concerned.

“This is very important to me as a principle, not only because it’s my ward.

“Aside from encouraging recycling, the spin-off is that people visit the town and support pubs, cafes and shops while they are here.

“It is a vital asset to a rural economy.”

Overall recycling in Carmarthenshire is currently reported at 60 per cent, still under the current Welsh Government target of 64 per cent.

“The Whitland recycling centre has consistently exceeded these targets and has the highest percentage of all the household waste recycling centres in Carmarthenshire,” said Cllr Allen.

“On Friday it was 79 per cent and has been as high as 83 per cent, more than five years ahead of target. It should be a best practice example to all."

The Whitland centre – purpose-built in 2006 - ‘may be the smallest in size but punches well above its weight in recycling percentages’, she added.