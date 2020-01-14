A panicking motorcyclist’s ‘calculated risk’ cost him £456 after he was caught on camera by a fellow motorist.

Carl Morgan Power, of Abergorlech Road, Felingwm, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 7.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told the court Power, 35, contravened the keep-left bollards when he overtook while riding a Kawazaki ZX1000 on Withybush Road, Haverfordwest, on June 28.

“He overtakes in a 40mph road on a powerful motorbike, contravening the keep-left bollards and passing a junction on the wrong side of the road.

“It was a clear road, but he should not have taken this slight risk, which could have had far more serious consequences had any one been at the junction contemplating coming out onto the road from either the left or the right.”

Dash-cam footage of the incident was played to the court.

Edwina Gatehouse, defending, said it was a clear day with good visibility and Power was a ‘highly experienced motorbike rider’, who had made a ‘calculated risk’.

“They were ideal driving conditions. The defendant made a misjudgement and he accepts that was inconsiderate and could have caused some annoyance to road users.”

She added: “Had he have been driving a car there was no way he would have committed himself to such a manoeuvre. Motorbikes are smaller and very reactive vehicles.”

The court heard that Power, who had a clean driving licence, was familiar with the area, and was travelling to deal with an urgent issue involving an aggressive customer at a shop he worked at.

“He reacted in some state of panic.

“It was not a reckless act for any thrill or exhilaration. He was trying to get back to work to keep his job.”

Magistrates fined Power £338 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £33 surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.