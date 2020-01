POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was allegedly assaulted at Tenby’s Salterns car park on the afternoon of January 3.

Police stated: “On Friday, January 3, at approximately 1.45pm in the Salterns car park a male has been assaulted by two unknown males as he got out of his vehicle.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and quote DPP/0055/03/01/2020/01/C.”