Strong winds and heavy rain on the second day of Storm Brendan has been causing problems across Pembrokeshire,

There are a number of reports relating to localised minor surface water flooding throughout the county making driving conditions difficult.

Rain is falling on already saturated grounds and overwhelming drainage structure and ‘Flood’ signs have been erected in several locations.

The latest weather information suggests the persistent rain should clear away between 1200 hours and 1230 hours today with any further and heavier rain this afternoon passing just to the east of Pembrokeshire.

Top wind gust speeds are expected to be between 50 and 60 mph but should ease from late afternoon.

Yesterday (Monday, 13th January) the Cleddau Bridge recorded a wind gust of 85 mph during one rain squall.

Greenhill School in Tenby is closed today because of storm damage inflicted yesterday.

Current incidents are:

• A487 at entrance to Newport is affected by water run-off from field/hill overwhelming storm water drains

• main road at Ludchurch flooded and reported as impassable.

• road between Abercych to Cenarth reported flooded

• Westfield road, Saundersfoot - drains unable to cope with water The Council has also received a number of reports relating to trees and branches being blown down blocking roads. These are being dealt with.

A flood alert for the Pembrokeshire coast is currently in place until Wednesday (15th January).

See Natural Resources Wales website for details.