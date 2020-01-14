A FESTIVAL that celebrates all things inspired by nature and rural life is returning to St Davids on Saturday, May 30.

The multi-award winning Really Wild Food and Countryside Festival will return to Oriel y Parc, the site where the event originated in 2004.

The festival was due to return to St Davids last year after a two-year break but was cancelled due to "unforseen circumstances".

However the event is due to resume this year and bookings are being taken for stall holders.

Founded by Julia Horton-Powdrill in 2004, the festival is marketed as a friendly, informal and fun event, celebrating rural life, food and country crafts. It also provides producers and growers with the opportunity to showcase their products to businesses and visitors.

"Spaces will be allocated to stall-holders on a first-come, first-served basis," said Oriel y Parc Manager, Claire Bates. "To maintain the original ethos of the festival, the products on display or for sale will need to include ingredients from the wild or have a very close connection with the countryside.

"We're committed to hosting an event that minimises our impact on the environment, and are encouraging stall-holders to reduce or reuse non-biodegradable plastics wherever possible.

"Application forms are now available for producers, businesses and charities who wish to attend the event. The deadline for applications is April 1."

The festival will be held in and around the Oriel y Parc grounds and will be free to enter, with a small fee for some activities.

For more information including booking forms for concessions and exhibitors visit www.orielyparc.co.uk/reallywild.

To discuss your application email reallywild@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 01437 720392.