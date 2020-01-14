A food business operator has been fined the maximum amount of £1,000 for failing to correctly display a Food Hygiene rating.

Seyhan Shaban of Diamond Chicken and Pizza, 26 Dimond Street, Pembroke Dock, was convicted in his absence by Haverfordwest Magistrates on Monday (January 13).

The court heard that the premises was issued a Food Hygiene rating of 1 following an inspection last April by an officer from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Public Protection Division.

Food businesses are obliged to display their food hygiene rating at all entrances to their premises to give potential customers the opportunity to view the rating before entering.

The court heard that when the officer revisited the premises it was found that the rating was not displayed. A Fixed Penalty Notice was served on Shaban which he paid.

However, Shaban – trading as Kalinka Fried Chicken Limited - refused to display the rating of 1 despite being given numerous opportunities to do so.

As well as the maximum fine, full costs of £552 were awarded to the County Council. A victim surcharge of £100 was also imposed.

After the case the Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language, Cris Tomos, said: “All businesses with food hygiene ratings are required by law to display its ratings in a conspicuous position so that potential customers can make decisions relating to the hygiene standards before entering a premises and ordering food.

“For a business to refuse to display its rating is a deliberate act to hide this information from customers. The Authority will continue to take firm action where a refusal to display the rating occurs.”