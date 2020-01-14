More could have been done with an application for Milford Haven town centre, the local member said, as a proposal for 15 flats was approved.

Milford Haven councillor Stephen Joseph said this plan had first been talked about when he was elected “two terms ago” and he said more could have been made of it, leaving the town “second best again.”

He said when he first discussed it there was potential for 26 flats and many would like to see retail provision on the ground floor.

A Pembrokeshire County Council application to transform the former Motor World site on Charles Street into 15 residential flats, a mix of both one and two-bedroom homes, with office space on the ground floor, was approved unanimously on January 14.

The three-storey site will also have basement parking and a private rooftop garden and terrace is proposed, with views out over the marina.

“This is the second best option – it fills a great big ugly hole in the town centre that’s been there a long time now, the previous building was an eye sore,” said Cllr Joseph.

He highlighted the need for more than nine car parking spaces, as not only would residents have cars but also carers and family members, which was echoed by other members of the committee.

Not providing electric charging points for cars or mobility scooters, as highlighted by Cllrs Tony Wilcox and Myles Pepper, because there was no statutory requirement was a “pretty crappy attitude, and that’s the attitude Milford Haven seems to get on everything” said Cllr Joseph.

He also agreed with Cllr David Howlett’s reference to the steepness of the road leading to the site, saying it would be “one very fit OAP to cycle up to the bike parking.”

Problems parking on Charles Street and the impact on businesses was a big problem for the town, said Cllr Joseph.

Cllr David Pugh added that the site had been a problem, for some time and this was a “pragmatic approach” which recognised the changing face of town high streets, with residential developments having the potential to increase footfall.