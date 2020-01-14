TENBY’S Ysgol Greenhill School is reopening tomorrow, January 15, after being closed today following weather damage.

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the roof of a connecting walkway between the main building and the maths block of the school was damaged by high winds.

The authority's structural engineers were called in to assess the damage and it was originally thought that the school would remain open.

However, earlier yesterday evening, a council spokesman confirmed that it has now been decided to close the school to pupils on safety grounds for today only.

Ysgol Greenhill has now stated: “A full risk assessment of the Greenhill site has taken place and school will be open as normal on Wednesday, January 15.”