HUNDREDS of children and young people in north Pembrokeshire will continue to receive subsidised meals and activities, thanks to a grant of £10,000 to POINT from West Wales Freemasons.

POINT, the Fishguard and Goodwick Young Person's Trust, is a youth drop-in centre in Fishguard providing a safe and welcoming place for all young people. It aims to make the transition from childhood to adulthood as seamless and stress-free as possible, with youth workers always on hand to offer advice, guidance and just to be there for the young people to talk to.

POINT operates five days a week, 50 weeks a year and caters for all young people aged 11 to 25. The young people are provided with a hot, healthy meal for a highly-subsided rate of 25p per meal, this has now been extended into the school holidays.

POINT also provides a range of activities onsite and offsite, after school and at weekends, which the young people would not usually have the opportunity to take part in. Consultation with attendees has shown that 90 per cent of the young people who take part in the activities are only physically active that day due to POINT.

The grant from West Wales Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

"We're very grateful to West Wales Freemasons for this generous grant, which will help us to provide the young people of Fishguard and Goodwick with nutritious meals and activities which have been chosen by the young people themselves," said Kate-Marie Mitchell, drop-in manager at POINT.

"Over the next two years, we plan to work with up to 200 young people and have a major impact on their lives"

James Ross, Head of West Wales Freemasons, added:

"I'm very pleased we've been able to help POINT with their outstanding programme of help and support for local young people.

"At this crucial time in their lives, having advice and guidance and the chance to develop real self-confidence can be absolutely vital."