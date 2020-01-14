A PEMBROKESHIRE community project that combines art, history, geography and social interaction comes under the spotlight with a new exhibition in the county.

Just opened is the Power of Pembrokeshire, created by people who have been working with the Haverfordwest-based VC Gallery during the year-long scheme.

The display, at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, features artwork by gallery founder Barry John and some of the scores of participants on the project, who come from a variety of backgrounds.

Veterans and their families, as well as members of the gypsy and traveller community, school groups, people living with dementia and those who are socially-isolated have taken part in the project under the umbrella of the gallery, which is a voluntary charity connecting for veterans and the community through arts and creative engagement.

“It’s been a really interesting project," said Barry. “We took each group to four locations – Whitesands, Rosebush, West Angle Bay and Monk Haven – and we’ve been out in all weathers.

“Every time we went out, I wanted to touch base with natural beauty and geological and archaeological features, and inspire people to create their own artwork.

“They have done acrylics, video, sketches and graffiti, to name just a few things, and there is some great work there.

“I’m always surprised at the amount of artistry in everyone.”

The project was made possible by a grant from the Sustainable Development Fund, in conjunction with the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the Welsh Government

The exhibition, sponsored by Valero, was opened by the park authority’s chief executive, Tegryn Jones, on Saturday.

It will remain in Tenby until February 1.

Added Barry: “We will then put the work on display in the VC Gallery’s Haverfordwest locations in Bridge Street and High Street, and we are also hoping there will be other venues as well.”

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery curator, Mark Lewis added: “We are so pleased to be hosting the work of this amazing charity and to allow the hard work that they do to have a public space for all to see and enjoy.

“We have worked with the VC Gallery on many projects over the past few years and will continue to support the work that they do for the community”.