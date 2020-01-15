Last year, a Haverfordwest woman was on life support after taking an overdose, now she's taken up running and wants to encourage others in her position to find something to get them through the dark times.

In September last year, 37-year-old Maxine Bunston's husband and family were told she was unlikely to make it through the night; four weeks later she started running, inspired by runners who had recently taken part in a half marathon.

"On that particular time I had taken an overdose," Maxine said. "I have a borderline personality disorder and PTSD that can manifest in self-harm and times of feeling suicidal.

"I have not done anything like that for six or seven years. It took me a while to recover – I was in intensive care for three days.

"My husband and family were told I was unlikely to make it through the night. I was then moved to a mental health ward, it took me a few weeks to get through that."

Around the time Maxine was released from hospital, Tim Phillips from the VC Gallery set up a new running group, which appealed to Maxine.

"Tim was quite new to the VC Gallery at the time, he suggested getting a VC running group together. That appealed to me because we would be supporting each other."

Maxine added: "I love the fact it's got people involved and how much we support and encourage each other, no matter what level we are at."

The group recently took part in the double park run - their first group activity.

"The running helps me, a lot of my thing is that I get a lot of urges to self-harm.

"I need to distract myself, doing the running I know that I have to go out on that day. It helps put me off doing the self-harm. It doesn't always work, I have blips, but not to the extent they were before – it's different now."

Maxine recommended people in situations like her's should try to find groups and activities they enjoy where you can engage with people.

"Set yourself a load of achievable goals - for me its about giving yourself distractions.

"The VC Gallery has been a life saver. It has been so inclusive, everyone here is treated the same, they are always here to support - I don't know where I would be without them."