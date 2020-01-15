A nuisance 999 call led to time in the cells for a Letterston pensioner.

Beryl Elizabeth Billington, of St Davids Road, represented herself when she appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 7.

She had previously been found guilty in her absence of breaching a community behaviour order by making a nuisance call and two charges of failing to surrender to court after being released on bail.

The court heard that Billington, 82, was prohibited from calling 999 or 101 when there was not a genuine emergency, after a two-year order was made by the court in May.

She dialled 999 and asked for the police at 5pm on October 30. She stated a man had attacked her when two officers went to her home, adding he had broken her arm.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “She went on to say he had conned her out of money by saying he was going to fix her central heating.”

Billington then gave a different name for the man she claimed had assaulted her.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She did not have a broken arm or seem in any signs of distress. She went on to say it happened two weeks ago.”

When arrested, Billington said: “I’m sorry, I should not have called you.”

The bench heard Billington, who had similar convictions, had failed to appear at her trial, and had a history of failing to attend court hearings.

She said: “I was phoning because I was frightened for my life. He is a man who gets quite nasty towards people.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until January 21 for a probation report to be completed

Billington was remanded into custody until her next court appearance.