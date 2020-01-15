PLANS are to be considered to spend around £80,000 on a dedicated camera car and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to help catch problem parking offenders in Pembrokeshire.

County councillors meet next week to discuss the move which will help civil parking enforcement officers catch those who flout parking laws, particularly around schools and along bus routes.

A report will be considered at Tuesday's policy and pre-decision overview and scrutiny committee.

It states: "It has been highlighted that enforcement fails to meet expectations in the areas of schools, bus stops and other locations where short-term parking is prohibited, such as zig zags associated with pedestrian crossing facilities, no loading/unloading restrictions , double yellow lines with kerb markings and taxi ranks.

"While civil enforcement officers (CEO) are regularly deployed to these areas their physical presence prevents parking only while they are. CEO have also fed back that enforcing these areas is problematic.

"It is proposed that the council acquires the equipment to allow these problem areas to be addressed. While visits are made to schools and bus stops, this is having little or no effect on reducing the number of penalty charge notices (PCN) being issued.

"Mobile enforcement camera would capture images of those parking illegally, allowing PCN to be sent in the post."

The report states the car would not be covert and would be clearly signed as a mobile enforcement unit.

The council would have to write to the Welsh Government to request consent to use the camera car.

Members will be asked to agree an estimated £60,000 for the car and ANPR equipment and an extra staff member earning £20,000 per year to deal with verification.

The report says that the move is "intended to dive compliance and not be an income generation approach" but adds: "It is envisaged that due to current levels of complaints received that the level of PCN will increase, offsetting expenditure."

If approved, the vehicle would also be used to check on street parking compliance.

Councillors are recommended to approve either a three-year lease or contract for the purchase of an enforcement vehicle including all equipment.

If approved, the use will be evaluated after 18 months and fed back to cabinet and in the annual parking report.