THE HUNT is on for a pair of pooches to take a bow-wow on a Pembrokeshire stage.

An appeal for canine candidates to paw-dition for the musical Legally Blonde is being made by Saundersfoot Footlights.

The award-winning amateur group has already chosen the human cast for its May production of the feel-good romantic comedy.

But the show would not be complete without its trademark dogs – Bruiser, who is a cute chihuahua type and bulldog-style Rufus, who has ‘a face only a mother can love’, according to show director Allison Butler.

“We decided from the start that if we do Legally Blonde we do it properly, and it wouldn’t be the same without real-life dogs,” she said.

“They won’t need to be specially-trained, as they will be on a lead or held whenever they’re on stage, and we’ll be using sound effects for their barks.”

The casting call will see the potential stage stars meeting cast members against the background of music playing to check out their behaviour in a noisy social situation.

If you think your dog has got what it takes to feature on stage, then take them along to the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot at 3pm on Sunday March 1.

For more information, see Saundersfoot Footlights on Facebook.