POLICE are appealing for information after an egg was thrown through a vehicle window at the driver in Pembroke Dock’s Bush Street.

Police have recently been patrolling the Llanion and central areas of Pembroke Dock following reports that youths have been throwing stones, eggs, and mud at properties and cars.

The egg was thrown at approximately 8pm on January 9.

Anyone with any information please contact PC 807 at Pembroke Dock police station on 101.