A SPECIAL service to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz is taking place later this month.

2020 marks 75 years since the end of the Second World War, a war which revealed the worst in humanity as Nazi Germany sought to destroy amongst others the entirety of the Jewish population of Europe.

The service is taking place on Monday, January 27, at 7pm in St Mary’s Church, Carew Cheriton.

Rev Joel Barder, vicar of Carew, Cosheston, Nash and Redberth, said: “Yet again in Europe, and even in this country, antisemitism has been on the rise.

“It is even more essential than ever that we remember the horrors of the Holocaust and vow NeverAgain to allow politicians and society to lead us to a place of such horrors being repeated.

“On Monday, January 27, it will be exactly 75 years since the most barbaric of the concentration camps, Auschwitz-Birkenau, was liberated by the Soviet Army.

“Through the gas chambers, and other methods, there was systematic murder of over 1 million Jews, as well as others, in that one location.

“A visit to the site, even today, is beyond harrowing.”

Rev Barder added: “As a Christian vicar, but one with Jewish heritage and family, I feel it is absolutely essential that, whether Jewish or not, we stand with the Jewish community in this country and mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

“For that reason, we will be having a special church service on Monday, January 27, at 7pm in St Mary’s Church, Carew Cheriton.

“All are welcome to come, as we remember the millions of people murdered during the Holocaust and other genocides, as we reflect and learn from the lessons of the past, as we promise #NeverAgain, and as we consider what this means for us today.”