ONE of Pembrokeshire’s last remaining D-Day veterans has died at the age of 94.

John Young, of Crundale, passed away after a short illness at Withybush hospital on Thursday, January 9.

Mr Young was awarded several medals for his services in the Second World War, including the British Artic Star; France’s highest military award, the Legion d’Honneur; and the Russian Ushakov medal.

Mr Young joined the royal navy aged 18 and served across Europe as a coder until 1946.

In 1944, Mr Young was serving aboard the HMS Swift, which survived D-Day only to be later sunk by a mine.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph in 2016, Mr Young said he had been lucky to survive, having become trapped in the radio room before someone managed to open the door. He then jumped overboard and was picked up by a British landing craft.

Mr Young’s son, David, said his father would be missed.

“He died peacefully, we were all there at the hospital, I think that’s the way he would have wanted it, he was very independent.”

David said his father remained active until the end, and even gave a speech at his grandson’s wedding in November.

John Young pictured at home with his Ushakov Medal in 2014. PICTURE: Western Telegraph

“He was very close to my son and daughter. He had been telling all the stories to my son, more than he had told me, he went into quite a lot of detail.

“It made my whole family feel very proud of him.

“He was well-loved in the community.

“Everyone always said he was a lovely gentleman – a true gentleman.”

David said his father had always played down his role in the Second World War, never wearing his medals. When he spoke to the Western Telegraph previously, Mr J Young said he did not want a fuss, saying the medals were more for his grandchildren than for himself, never wearing them.

After leaving the navy, Mr Young went to work for the NHS in finance.

Originally from Cardiff, Mr Young lived in Pembrokeshire for over 40 years.