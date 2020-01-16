A CHANCE to enjoy the talent of 10 young musicians from the Pembrokeshire area is on offer this coming Tuesday.

The instrumentalists and vocalists, who are all under 17, will be taking to the stage of the Merlin Theatre in Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest for the Rotary Young Musician competition.

The youngsters have won through to the Pembrokeshire final of the contest after taking part in preliminary rounds hosted by four of the county’s Rotary clubs.

Said Rotarian Mary Adams, who is assistant district governor: “This year, we are asking members of the public as well as Rotarians to come and enjoy the talent we have within our young people of west Wales.

“Please come along and enjoy a musical extravaganza – I guarantee you will not be disappointed.”

The competition, which is being organised by the Rotary Club of Pembroke, gets underway at 6.30pm next Tuesday (January 21) and admission is free.