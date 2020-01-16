A Haverfordwest man called his ex-wife 119 times during one weekend, before throwing coffee over her and pushing her against a door.

Andrew James Davies, of Connaught Close, pleaded guilty to harassment and two charges of assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, January 8.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said Davies, 41, and the complainant had been married for nearly 20 years, but were going through a divorce and lived separately.

The court heard Davies called his estranged wife 119 times between September 6 and 9, and stated in interview the calls were made because he wanted to speak to his daughter and his son, to make sure he could get up for work.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Clearly 119 times in two days is excessive.”

On September 9 Davies visited the victim’s home at 8am and begged her to take him back, before grabbing her and pushing her against a door when she refused.

“She says he put his forearm against her throat in a controlling way to hold her there. They exchanged words and he left.”

Davies returned two days later and an argument developed. The woman shook her head in disagreement and he told her he would ‘knock it off’ if she shook it again.

He then picked up her cup and threw coffee all over her.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said he would reserve his representations until sentencing.

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until January 27 to allow a probation report to be completed.