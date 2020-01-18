MANY people think it is a new decade and choose to ignore simple ,logical arithmetic, which runs from one to 10.

How can a decade start with 2020?

Regarding dates, Wikipedia states: "The 21st (twenty-first) century is the current century of the Anno Domini era or Common Era, in accordance with the Gregorian calendar. It began on January 1, 2001, and will end on December 31, 2100. It is the first century of the 3rd millennium. It is distinct from the century known as the 2000s, which began on January 1, 2000, and will end on December 31, 2099".

Exactly.

Meanwhile, general celebrations for the 21st century were held on January 1, 2000. A wrong date that dictates our decades as well. Not good for teaching maths to young children. Very confusing.

There was no year zero because zero is nothing. However, there must have been a year AD 1, which, in English is "The first year of our Lord," but of course it was not actually known as such until much later.

Meanwhile, Cwm Gwaun [Gwaun Valley], in North Pembrokeshire celebrated the New Year on January 13, in accordance with the old Julian Calendar ,which preceded the Gregorian version.

It's known as ‘Hen Galan’ [Old New Year] and is a marvellous historic tradition dating back centuries.

As Cwm Gwaun welcomes 'Hen Galan'.

In accordance with long ago Julian, The Dyffryn Arms,

And surrounding small farms,

Are pounded by hurricane Brendan.

But the locals celebrating New Year probably won't even notice the weather.

Blwyddyn Newydd Dda Cwm Gwaun.

Happy Old New Year, Gwaun Valley.

LYN JENKINS,

Gwbert