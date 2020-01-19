AT the first Cosheston WI meeting of the year, members were given a very interesting talk, with photographs by Rebecca Narden, a Reuters photographer.

Rebecca's career has taken her all over the world taking photos of royal events and sporting events, winning many awards.

The winner of the competition, a nature photograph, was Jan Howell, 2nd Denny James, and 3rd Kate Sutcliffe.

Final arrangements were made for the annual dinner to be held at The Coach House, Pembroke on Friday, February 7,

6.30pm for 7pm.

On Tuesday, February 4, at 10am, there will be a meeting at 1 The Garth to discuss the WI’s entry for the county round.

The February meeting will be a craft evening.