NETWORK Rail and Transport for Wales are reminding passengers that buses will replace trains between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock from Monday, January 20, to Friday, February 7, as essential planned work is carried out.

Work being delivered while the railway is closed includes: rock netting at Pembroke Tunnel (safeguards against rockfall onto the track), vegetation management across several stretches on the line, survey work, and track replacement work.

Transport for Wales is operating an all-day rail replacement service between the two stations Monday to Friday, and a limited service on weekends.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling, and more information may be found on the Transport for Wales website.

Bethan Jelfs, customer delivery director for Transport for Wales Rail Services said: “Network Rail’s essential work in west Wales will impact on our services between Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock over the coming weeks, so customers need to be aware of how this may affect their travel.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep disruption to a minimum and I would like to take this opportunity in advance to thank our customers for their patience and understanding whilst these essential maintenance works are being carried out.

“As always we advise customers to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journeys wherever possible.”

Bill Kelly, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders, said: “There is never a good time to close the railway, but this work cannot be delivered safely while trains are running. I’d like to thank passengers for bearing with us while we deliver this important work that will reduce the likelihood of future unplanned closures which we know are particularly disruptive for passengers.”

Network Rail's national helpline is 03457 11 41 41.