THERE was singing and celebration in the Gwaun Valley last Thursday, January 13, as local children celebrated the New Year by visiting local houses and singing for Calennig.

Cwm Gwaun still celebrates the year turning on the Julian calendar, which was abolished in 1752 and replaced with the Gregorian calendar.

The residents of the Gwaun Valley resisted the change and still ring in the new year on January 13.

Part of these celebrations involve children going from house to house singing traditional songs. In return they are given Calennig, sweets or money. Children are also invited into local houses to celebrate.

The celebrations continued into Thursday evening with celebrations taking place at both The Dyffryn Arms, known locally as Bessie's and Gelli Fawr.