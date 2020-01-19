PEMBROKE Power Station is sponsoring the 2020 Pembroke Ladies Lifeboat Guild Quiz, in aid of the RNLI.

The 2020 questions are based on trees and shrubs. Guild member Cynthia Field has again very kindly devised the quiz.

The quiz sheets will be available shortly before the opening date May 30.

The guild will be holding a launch event in Pembroke, as last year; the venue and date will be announced once confirmed.

The 2019 quiz raised £925; this can buy numerous items of very necessary first-class rescue equipment for brave volunteer crews.

The guild has expressed grateful thanks to all quiz entrants and the generosity of sponsorship by Pembroke Power Station, on behalf of the RNLI.

For the first time in the 10 year history of the quiz, there were no local winners.